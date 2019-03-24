DENVER (CBS4) – A new weather system will move into Colorado today and it will bring another shot for mountain snow along with afternoon showers and a few thunderstorms in Denver and on the eastern plains. If the showers last long enough we could even see a brief change to snow on the Palmer Divide later this evening.

There are no weather advisories in effect if you have plans to travel around the state today. There will be some snow in the high country but totals will amount to just a few inches. Thanks the higher March sun angle and a daytime snow event we shouldn’t see any major problems develop but slushy and slick travel will be possible at times on some of our higher mountain passes.

Monday could start off with some patchy fog and low clouds along and east of Interstate 25 as this area of low pressure moves away. High pressure will quickly take over by Monday afternoon with plenty of sunshine statewide.

Tuesday and Wednesday will feature very mild temperatures for this time of year with highs in Denver, for instance, climbing into the 70 degree range. That will be the warmest weather since last October.

Things will change again by the upcoming weekend with a cool down and the potential for more rain and snow.