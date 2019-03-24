  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Grand County News, Grand County Sheriff, Grand Lake, House Explosion

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – One person was killed in an early morning home explosion in Grand County Sunday. Officials responded to the home on Mad Moose Lane near Grand Lake.

(credit: CBS)

Officials say the victims is a woman in her 60s. They say the home is a total loss.

(credit: CBS)

Several agencies including the Grand County Sheriff’s Office and the Grand County Fire Protection District.

A second victim was hospitalized in Denver. The sheriff’s office tells CBS4 he was the woman’s husband.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Details about how the fire started have not been released or confirmed.

