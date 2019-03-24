Comments
GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – One person was killed in an early morning home explosion in Grand County Sunday. Officials responded to the home on Mad Moose Lane near Grand Lake.
Officials say the victims is a woman in her 60s. They say the home is a total loss.
Several agencies including the Grand County Sheriff’s Office and the Grand County Fire Protection District.
A second victim was hospitalized in Denver. The sheriff’s office tells CBS4 he was the woman’s husband.
Details about how the fire started have not been released or confirmed.