GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – One person was killed in an early morning home explosion in Grand County Sunday. Officials responded to the home on Mad Moose Lane near Grand Lake.

Officials say the victims is a woman in her 60s. They say the home is a total loss.

Several agencies including the Grand County Sheriff’s Office and the Grand County Fire Protection District.

A second victim was hospitalized in Denver. The sheriff’s office tells CBS4 he was the woman’s husband.

BREAKING: There has been a house explosion near Grand Lake, Co.

•One person in critical condition taken to a Denver area hospital, another person is unaccounted for. •All of this happening earlier this morning. Stay here for updates when I know more. 📸= Grand County Sheriff pic.twitter.com/alKXcbp8zq — Matt Kroschel (@Matt_Kroschel) March 24, 2019

Details about how the fire started have not been released or confirmed.