



Roland Thomas Albert, a former officer with the Aurora Police Department, was charged in January with two counts of felony theft. A warrant was issued for his arrest a month later.

He was arrested Saturday in Orlando, Florida.

Albert, 39, once served as treasurer for a pair of police-focused charities, the Aurora Police Orphans Fund and the Brotherhood For The Fallen Aurora.

The latter is a non-profit organization that sends local police officers to memorial services of officers across the nation who were killed or died while on duty. The association exists off dues and donations.

On its Facebook page, the organization states that members include personnel from the Aurora and Thornton police departments and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. It also claims the Aurora chapter is one of seven in the country.

“Our mission is to honorably attend the services of Fallen Officers across the country who have made the ultimate sacrifice,” it reads.

The orphan fund was set up to benefit the families of officers who died while employed by the Aurora Police Department specifically. It is supported by paycheck deductions from 95 percent of APD’s employees.

Prosecutors from the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office have accused Albert of stealing nearly $80,000 from the charities.

Albert resigned from APD.

Prior to his charging, investigators say they attempted to interview Albert but “he declined to speak with investigators.”

Online records from the Orange County (Fla.) Jail indicate Albert was arrested at 7:16 a.m. Saturday by the Orlando Police Department.

A spokesperson for the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office did not know Sunday the details of Albert’s expected extradition back to Colorado.