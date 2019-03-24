MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A deputy fire chief saved a 69-year-old man who was hiking the Manitou Incline during the blizzard on March 13. The deputy fire chief was on the trail for cold weather training.

Josh Maul saw the man fall into the snow as he took the incline cut-off and started back down.

“He wasn’t really dressed for the conditions. Kind of wearing cotton and he was soaked all the way through. My instinct automatically kicked in and I went to go help him. Helped him up, started talking to him and determined that he was probably hypothermic,” Maul said.

Maul pulled out an emergency blanket he had with him and called for more help. Because of the streched-thin resources due to the storm, the Colorado Springs Fire Department’s High Angle team had to pull them off the incline.

Both men are doing fine.

“I didn’t do anything that any other first responder wouldn’t have done. I was just in the right place, right time and I was able to make a difference in someone’s life,” Maul said.