By Chris Spears
Filed Under:Colorado Weather, Denver Weather

DENVER (CBS4) – It’s the first full week of spring and it will definitely feel like it around Colorado, at least for a few days starting Monday. A large ridge of high pressure will bring very mild weather to the state through Thursday.


Temperatures in Denver will approach and potentially exceed 70 degrees both on Tuesday and Wednesday. The last time Denver was in the 70s was on October 29, 2018.

Enjoy the warmer weather but don’t get too attached because a new storm will move into the region by Friday and it could bring a rather strong cold front along with the chance for more rain and snow statewide over the upcoming weekend.

Chris Spears

