



Some of Colorado’s congressional leaders responded to the news about the Department of Justice’s summary of Robert Mueller’s report. The report investigated allegations of Russian collusion.

The summary by Attorney General William Barr wrote Mueller’s investigation “did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities” during the 2016 campaign.

Below are responses from some of Colorado’s delegation today and from the days leading up to the release of the summary. Other leaders from Colorado have not released statements as of this writing.

The Attorney General is entitled to his opinion. Now, Congress and the American people should have an opportunity to form their own. The AG needs to release the full report to the public immediately so that we, the people, can judge for ourselves. — Rep. Diana DeGette (@RepDianaDeGette) March 24, 2019

Atty General Barr’s report that there will be no new indictments confirms what most of us knew all along, that there was never any collusion with Russia. I am looking forward to being fully briefed on the findings of this report, to include the burden of cost to the taxpayers. — Rep. Doug Lamborn (@RepDLamborn) March 23, 2019

The American people deserve to see the full Mueller report. We also need more information about the report’s findings on obstruction of justice and why the Attorney General chose not to pursue that charge. — Michael Bennet (@SenatorBennet) March 24, 2019

