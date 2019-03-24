BREAKING NEWSDOJ Releases Summary of Mueller Report
Cory Gardner, Diana DeGette, Doug Lamborn, Michael Bennet, Mueller Report, William Barr


DENVER (CBS4) – Some of Colorado’s congressional leaders responded to the news about the Department of Justice’s summary of Robert Mueller’s report. The report investigated allegations of Russian collusion.

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 24: Special counsel Robert Mueller walks with his wife Ann Mueller on March 24, 2019 in Washington, DC. Special counsel Robert Mueller has delivered his report on alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election to Attorney General William Barr. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

The summary by Attorney General William Barr wrote Mueller’s investigation “did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities” during the 2016 campaign.

Below are responses from some of Colorado’s delegation today and from the days leading up to the release of the summary. Other leaders from Colorado have not released statements as of this writing.

https://twitter.com/SenCoryGardner/status/1109223625746497538

