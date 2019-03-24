Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Some of Colorado’s congressional leaders responded to the news about the Department of Justice’s summary of Robert Mueller’s report. The report investigated allegations of Russian collusion.
The summary by Attorney General William Barr wrote Mueller’s investigation “did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities” during the 2016 campaign.
Below are responses from some of Colorado’s delegation today and from the days leading up to the release of the summary. Other leaders from Colorado have not released statements as of this writing.
https://twitter.com/SenCoryGardner/status/1109223625746497538