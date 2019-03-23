ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado State Patrol troopers hope there are some witnesses of a hit and run crash near Pecos Street and 76th Avenue. It happened Friday night at around 8:35 p.m.

Investigators say a red four-door sedan hit a 43-year-old man as he crossed the street. The man was taken to the hospital.

Officials believe the car will have heavy front end damage and a broken windshield. It was last seen heading north near Pecos and El Paso Boulevard.

Anyone with information related to the crash or vehicle is asked to call CSP at 303-239-4501, reference case # 1D191240.