NEW YORK


NEW YORK (CBS4) – New York police arrested a man suspected in a heinous attack on a 78-year-old woman on a subway in the Bronx. The attack happened early Friday morning.

A man was seen repeatedly kicking the woman who was sitting down inside the train.

Multiple passengers recorded the attack on their cell phones, but none apparently intervened. CBS2 News in New York reports NYPD asks bystanders to not intervene, but instead call police.

The video went viral within a matter of hours. Saturday afternoon, police say they caught the suspect.

The victim was treated for bumps and scratches. She refused further medical treatment.

