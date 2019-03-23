



New York police arrested a man suspected in a heinous attack on a 78-year-old woman on a subway in the Bronx. The attack happened early Friday morning.

A man was seen repeatedly kicking the woman who was sitting down inside the train.

Multiple passengers recorded the attack on their cell phones, but none apparently intervened. CBS2 News in New York reports NYPD asks bystanders to not intervene, but instead call police.

The video went viral within a matter of hours. Saturday afternoon, police say they caught the suspect.

UPDATE: The subject wanted for the brutal subway attack is in custody. The victim was treated & released from the hospital & is getting the care, advocacy & support needed. Thank you to everyone who shared and submitted tips. pic.twitter.com/WHSUQ6FxIT — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) March 23, 2019

The victim was treated for bumps and scratches. She refused further medical treatment.