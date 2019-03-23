  • CBS4On Air

EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Evergreen town officials say water will be shut off at 11 a.m. for 300 homes and a few businesses on Saturday. They say there is a large water main break at Evergreen Parkway and Stage Coach Road.

“It’s one of our major lines in the area,” said Dave Lighthart, the General Manager of the Evergreen Metropolitan District, of the 12 inch transmission line.

Officials tell CBS4 crews have repaired 18 breaks during the winter season because of the freezing then thawing effect on the pipes.

In December, a large water main break forced Highway 74 to close through downtown.

Water main break in December. (credit: CBS)

Crews are working today to repair a section of the pipe — work that could take eight hours.

