



Law enforcement agencies from across the state honored a fallen Colorado Department of Transportation employee on Saturday. Eric Hill died while at a construction zone exactly a week ago.

Hill also worked as a firefighter with the Gypsum and Greater Eagle Fire Departments. He was killed after being hit by a front end loader. An investigation is underway.

Agencies traveled in a procession starting at a CDOT maintenance yard on Highway 6. They then traveled eastbound to Eagle and ended at the Eagle County Fairgrounds.

Gypsum Fire, CDOT, Colorado State Patrol and several other agencies took part.

A memorial service followed at The Eagle River Center where the public was invited to remember Hill.

More information from CDOT:

Mr. Hill was with Gypsum Fire Protection District for 19 years as a volunteer and paid Lieutenant and EMT-B. He also served as a Lieutenant with Greater Eagle Fire Protection District. A lifelong native of Gypsum, Mr. Hill graduated in 1986 from Eagle Valley High School. He served in the United States Air Force for four years. He is survived by his wife, Cissy, two grown children, Kasie Reynolds-Vasquez and Tyler Dohman, and a nine-year-old son, Brodie Hill, as well as two granddaughters. Mr. Hill worked as a Transportation Maintenance employee in Gypsum.