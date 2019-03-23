



– Overall we have a nice first full weekend of spring in store for Colorado. It will be a bit unsettled but not a washout. One weather system will move away from the state today and another will cross through tomorrow. If you need to travel or get out and about you can certainly do so, just keep your umbrella handy.

The weather system that will move away today produced a cold air funnel near Cortez and a landspout tornado north of Greeley on Friday. No damage was reported. Some areas also picked up a few inches of wet, slushy snow overnight, especially south and east of downtown Denver.

Sunday’s weather maker will produce mountain snow showers and scattered rain showers across the lower elevations. There could even be a few claps of thunder during the afternoon tomorrow.

Looking ahead we see a major warming trend for Tuesday through Thursday with highs climbing to and even slightly above 70 degrees in Denver. That will be the warmest air since last October along the Front Range! Then it cools off again next weekend with another round of rain and snow showers.