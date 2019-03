DENVER (CBS4) – Multiple agencies across Colorado — law enforcement to ski areas — celebrated National Puppy Day on Saturday.

Lakewood police showed off some of their K9s who are now “big boys.”

They may be big boys now, but they'll always be puppies to us! #NationalPuppyDay pic.twitter.com/wQCBP6xFHy — Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) March 23, 2019

Colorado Springs Police shared in the love, too.

A-Basin created a Facebook photo album showing off their furry friends.

Ava the avalanche dog at Breckenridge Ski Resort looked like she was having a great day.

Loveland, with their famous snow dog, Parker, also celebrated the special day.