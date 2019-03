AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police say they found a 12-year-old girl who disappeared Friday. They say the girl was returned home on Saturday morning.

Investigators say the girl, Enita, ran away from home and was spotted with other children in a car in which one stole from their parents.

UPDATE: 3/23/19 09:45am – Enita has been located and returned home. We appreciate everyone sharing this to help us find her. https://t.co/urbfUGxkiC — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) March 23, 2019

A police officer tried to stop them on Friday morning, but they drove away.

Police thanked the public for their help in the search for Enita.