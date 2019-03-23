  • CBS4On Air

By Danielle Chavira
KEYSTONE, Colo. (CBS4) – A-Basin announced military and senior passes for the 2019-2020 season are now for sale. The military pass is offered to active duty and retired service members, veterans and their dependents.

(credit: Arapahoe Basin)

The military pass is priced at $129 for adults through April 30. That price goes up to $199 on May 1. The same pass for children ages 6-14 starts at $99 and increases to $149 on May 1.

The senior pass also starts at $129 and increases to $199 on May 1.

Earlier this month, A-Basin announced it separated from Vail Resorts. Details about a possible partnership in the future have not been released.

“At this time, there are no new partnerships to announce. In the coming months the ski area will be discussing opportunities with several resorts and resort group,” the ski area stated in a news release.

2019-20 military and senior season pass details:
• No blackout dates at A-Basin
• Unlimited discounted single-day lift tickets for friends and family
• 10 percent off food and beverage (some exclusions apply)
• 10 percent off retail purchases at Arapahoe Sports
• Unlimited discounted ski or snowboard tunes in the Crystal One Base ‘n’ Edge Tune Shop
• Three (3) ski days at Taos Ski Valley in New Mexico during the 2019-20 season
• 50 percent off one half-day, morning lesson with the A-Basin Snowsports School (military passes, only)

A-Basin has not announced pricing details for their Elevation 4 Any Day Pass.

The ski area plans to stay open until June 2.

LINK: A-Basin 2019-20 Season Pass Information

