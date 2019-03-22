By Andrea Flores
Filed Under:Denver News, Fun Things To Do, Weekend Events


DENVER (CBS4) – Start Spring by filling up your To Do list with home improvement projects  or check out the latest fashion, here are 4 fun things to do this weekend.

Larry Cole from Conifer sent in this photo taken at Denver Botanic Gardens on June 10.

Denver Botanic Gardens

Today you can check out the Denver Botanic Gardens at York Street for free, just in time for spring!

Roam around the grounds and soak in the natural beauty. Visiting hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(credit Denver Home Show)

Denver Home Show

Get inspired to move forward with your home projects at the Denver Home Show. Head to the National Western Complex today through Sunday to shop, compare, and save with nearly 400 home experts under one roof.

Tickets are $9 for adults. Kids 12 and under are free.

(credit: Denver March Powwow)

Denver March Powwow

The 45th Annual Denver March Powwow returns to the Denver Coliseum. Today through Sunday, Native Americans will honor their ancestors and celebrate traditions.

Tickets are $7 for adults. Kids 6 and under are free.

Denver Fashion Week (credit 303 Magazine)

Denver Fashion Week

Denver Fashion Week kicks off this weekend. The fashion showcase features local designers and the latest in today’s style trends.

There’s a schedule full of events for all ages.

Andrea Flores

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s