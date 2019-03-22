



– Start Spring by filling up your To Do list with home improvement projects or check out the latest fashion, here are 4 fun things to do this weekend.

Denver Botanic Gardens

Today you can check out the Denver Botanic Gardens at York Street for free, just in time for spring!

Roam around the grounds and soak in the natural beauty. Visiting hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Denver Home Show

Get inspired to move forward with your home projects at the Denver Home Show. Head to the National Western Complex today through Sunday to shop, compare, and save with nearly 400 home experts under one roof.

Tickets are $9 for adults. Kids 12 and under are free.

Denver March Powwow

The 45th Annual Denver March Powwow returns to the Denver Coliseum. Today through Sunday, Native Americans will honor their ancestors and celebrate traditions.

Tickets are $7 for adults. Kids 6 and under are free.

Denver Fashion Week

Denver Fashion Week kicks off this weekend. The fashion showcase features local designers and the latest in today’s style trends.

There’s a schedule full of events for all ages.