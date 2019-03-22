



— For the past 10 years, TLC Meals on Wheels has been operating out of Ames Elementary School in Centennial. The school is scheduled to be demolished and the organization now has until December to find a new home.

“We basically have nine months to find a space, renovate it, raise a couple million dollars and move in,” said Executive director Diane McClymonds told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

TLC has paid a very low rent to be in the school, so they have to options. Pay a higher rent at another place, or buy their own facility…both will require a lot of money. Dan Herndon has been volunteering with TLC Meals on Wheels for several years and says he cherishes the friendships he’s made along his routes.

He’s also glad he gets to provide them with a well-balanced meal.

“You get to see these people and you get to help them remain independent. There’s a lot of them that wouldn’t eat anything but chips or crackers,” he told Garcia.

One veteran of the Korean War says the daily deliveries have helped him and his wife stay in their home.

“We’ve been in here 39 years,” he tells Herndon. “Anyway, thanks a lot. You do a lot of good.”

TLC Meals on Wheels helps over 800 families on a daily basis and delivered 128,000 meals in 2018.

For more information on TLC Meals on Wheels and how you can help you can visit: https://tlcmealsonwheels.org/