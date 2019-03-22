  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Red Flag Bill, Second Amendment

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s Senate is debating the Second Amendment rights of gun owners and due process as it considers a bill that would allow firearms to be seized from people who are determined by a court to pose significant risk.

The Democrat-led Senate engaged Friday in spirited debate on the bill, which has already passed the House.

Two Senate votes approving the bill are needed before it is sent back to the House to consider Senate amendments.

Colorado’s legislation would allow family or law enforcement to seek a court order to have guns seized if they believe the owner is a threat. If approved, a subsequent court hearing would be held to determine whether to extend the seizure, up to 364 days.

The bill also would require anyone whose guns are seized to prove that he or she no longer poses a risk in order to get them back.

 

