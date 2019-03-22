  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:00 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    7:30 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Kansas News, Kansas State University


MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State University is becoming cheaper for good students from five more states. The Manhattan Mercury reports that the Kansas Board of Regents agreed this week to allow new students from Arkansas, California, Colorado, Oklahoma and Texas to begin paying less in fall 2020.

To qualify, they must have at least a 3.25 overall high school GPA and scores of either 22 on the ACT or 1100 on the SAT. President Richard Myers says it will help with recruitment.

Under the reduced rate, they would have paid $6,562.50 this fall for 14 credit hours. Regular out-of-state students spent $11,610, and in-state students shelled out $4,375.

Qualifying students from nine other states already can receive out-of-state tuition at the same reduced rate, which is 150 percent of the in-state tuition cost.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s