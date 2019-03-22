  • CBS4On Air

MONTROSE, Colo. (AP) — A woman charged in the deaths of two young sisters whose bodies were found on a southwestern Colorado farm has been convicted. The Montrose Daily Press reports Ashford Archer was found guilty Thursday of two counts of fatal child abuse and being an accessory to a crime for the deaths of 10-year-old Makayla Roberts and 8-year-old Hannah Marshall.

Makayla Victoria Roberts, 10, and Hannah Elizabeth Rosalina Marshall, 8. (credit: San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators believe the sisters were dead for several weeks before the bodies were found in September 2017 on a farm outside Norwood. Archer was part of a religious group that moved to the property earlier that year, and prosecutors said the girls were banished to a car because they were thought to have been impure.

Records: ‘Spiritual Leader’ Punished Kids Who Died On Farm

The sisters died of heat, dehydration and starvation.

Disturbing Details Unveiled In Double Murder Case Involving Doomsday Cult

The group’s leader and the children’s mother have been charged with murder and fatal child abuse.

