AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Aurora are working to find a 12-year-old girl who ran away from home and was spotted with other juveniles in a car one of them stole from their parents. The group drove away from a police officer who tried to stop them late Friday morning.

Police tweeted out Enita’s photo overnight and asked for help finding her. They said she was last seen near her school at East 6th Avenue and Del Mar Cirle on Thursday and she didn’t come home after school.

Enita was described as being 5-foot-4, weighing 95 pounds and being a Pacific islander with black hair and dark brown eyes. Anyone who spots her is asked to call police.

So far there’s no description out on the other juveniles police believe she is with.