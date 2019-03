– A dynamic spring storm will move across Colorado Friday night and in true springtime fashion it will produce everything from rain showers and a few thunderstorms to graupel and snow. The same weather system produced a cold air funnel Friday afternoon near Cortez in the southwest part of the state.

The latest computer forecast models ran Friday afternoon continue to indicate the potential for rain to change to snow sometime between sunset and midnight in areas at or above 6,000 feet along the Front Range. The best chance for accumulating snow is on the Palmer Divide, which is the raised land to the south and east of downtown Denver.

Communities such as southeast Aurora, Parker, Castle Rock, Kiowa, Elizabeth, Agate, Franktown, Byers and Bennett could see a few slushy inches pile up in just a short period of time. There could also be some light accumulations in the foothills west of Interstate 25. The snow should not last long and would likely end between midnight and sunrise on Saturday.

In addition to the possibility for some snow Friday night we’re also watching the potential to see locally heavy rain on the northeast plains. Up to an inch of rain will be possible. Just across the Colorado state line there is a flash flood watch in effect for parts of southeast Wyoming and southwest Nebraska. Rain on the northeast plains could end as snow early Saturday morning.