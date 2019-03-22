DENVER (CBS4) – A storm moving directly over Colorado on Friday will bring wet snow to the mountains, rain showers to most lower elevations in the state, and at least a few thunderstorms on the plains. For some areas thunder will be heard for the first time this year.

In the Denver metro area the best chance for rain will develop after 2 p.m. although isolated rain showers are possible at any time. Then rain chances will increase through the evening with the highest chance between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. And while thunder is certainly possible, no severe weather is expected. We also expect the heaviest rain to stay east and northeast of most of the metro area. Some locations on the northeastern plains could see at least 1 inch of rain!

By midnight Friday night it could be cold enough for any rain left at that time to change into snow but since moisture will be decreasing, we expect very little if any snow accumulation in the metro area.

Areas above about 6,500 feet including portions of the Palmer Divide in Douglas and Elbert Counties as well as the foothills of Jefferson, Boudler, and Larimer Counties will see a transition to snow much sooner and therefore some minor snow accumulation is possible in these areas late Friday.

In the mountains, it will all snow with snow totals generally between 2 and 6 inches for most of the I-70 mountain corridor. The exception is the San Juan Mountains in southwest Colorado. Since the storm is coming from the southwest, the San Juans will see at least another 4 to 8 inches of snow from early Friday morning through late Friday night.

A Winter Storm Warning continues for the San Juan Mountains in SW Colorado through midnight tonight. @ColoradoDOT crews are still trying to dig out the Million Dollar Highway north of Silverton and obviously this isn't helping. Highway 550 remains closed down there. #cowx #4wx pic.twitter.com/kAVkGePouR — Ashton Altieri (@AshtonCBS4) March 22, 2019

For the weekend, plan on a slight chance for rain or snow shower early Saturday mainly east of the urban corridor. Then a chance for showers and thunderstorms again late Sunday.