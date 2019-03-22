



Bobo’s Oat Bars is using a new flavor — inspired by a young fan — to make a difference in the lives of families. Thomas Buck lost his battle with cancer at just 4 years old. He loved Bobo Bars, so the company dedicated its new Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip flavor to him.

Thomas’ mother works for There With Care, a local nonprofit that helps families who have children with terminal illnesses. To celebrate the launch of Thomas’ oat bar, the two companies came together for a day of giving back.

Volunteers spent Friday morning making care packages full of toys and activities for sick in the hospital. Bobo’s says the Thomas Bar combines the passions of both companies to create a product that’s meaningful.

“At Bobo’s we talk a lot about bringing people home and feeding them like family. We talk a lot about love in this company. As we have gotten closer to There with Care, we decided we would honor Thomas and raise money and awareness for the organization,” said TJ McIntyre, CEO of BoBo’s Oat Bars.

Thirty percent of sales from the There with Care Bars will be donated directly to There with Care.

The limited edition bars can be purchased online at https://eatbobos.com/therewithcare.