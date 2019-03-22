ASPEN, Colo. (AP) – A 56-year-old man has suffered serious injury after falling during a ski run at a Colorado ski area. The man, who was not identified, fell while skiing the Highlands Bowl at Aspen Highlands on Thursday.

Aspen Skiing Co. spokesman Jeff Hanle says ski patrol responded and found the man to be unresponsive. They were able to revive him and he was eventually taken by helicopter to St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction.

His condition was not immediately available.

