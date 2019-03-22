



— Most Fridays you’ll find 12-year-old Haven Coleman on the west steps of the Colorado State Capitol, striking to help stop climate change.

“I know that we don’t have any real legal power and stuff like that, but we have the power of our voice,” Haven said. “We had so much time, decades of time, but adults didn’t use that time, because they procrastinated. Adults procrastinated on lives.”

Haven says she was inspired by a project in her 5th grade social studies class where she learned about deforestation.

“It was a lot of ‘whoa’ moments.”

Then last year 16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg started school strikes for climate outside Swedish parliament.

“[Greta] has made tidal waves of change, it’s so phenomenal.”

Haven joined two other teen girls in creating the US Youth Climate Strike organization and is set on making waves of her own.

“It’s not that kids want lollipops, no, we want fundamental human rights.”

She says those rights include a livable planet for our youth to inherit and is demanding nations commit to cutting fossil fuels in half over the next ten years.

“We have the power of our voice and as you have seen our voices are so powerful. When we speak, adults listen.”

Another nationwide strike is planned on May 3.

For more information on Haven’s organization you can visit: https://www.youthclimatestrikeus.org/