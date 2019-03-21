



– Chad Kelly dressed as Woody from “Toy Story” — kind of — and being chased from a stranger’s house by a guy wielding a vacuum tube looks like it sounds. On Wednesday, authorities released video of the infamous 2018 trespassing incident that led to the quarterback’s release from the Denver Broncos and nearly sent him to prison.

The footage was released soon after Kelly struck an agreement with prosecutors in which he pleaded guilty to second-degree trespassing — a misdemeanor, nullifying the first-degree charge he previously pleaded not guilty to. He was sentenced to one year of supervised probation and is required to complete 50 hours of community service, along with owing “fines and fees.”

Kelly was arrested while the Broncos were holding their annual Halloween party. The arrest affidavit states Kelly “sat down on the couch … mumbling incoherently” next to a woman and her child after breaking into a random, unspecified house. A male homeowner hit Kelly with a vacuum tube, as referenced above, to get him to leave. He did, and Englewood police picked up him outside the Gothic Theater, where the party was being held.

Broncos general manager John Elway and then-head coach Vance Joseph consulted team president Joe Ellis before waiving Kelly hours after the intriguing signal-caller posted bond.

“This was a decision that we made as an organization,” Elway said. “After reviewing all the information and in talking with Vance and Joe, we agreed that releasing Chad was the right thing to do.

“Even though Chad’s no longer part of our team, we’ve offered to help him however we can and are supportive of him in every possible way.”

Kelly hid from the limelight in the weeks following his release, save for court appearances. But the former Ole Miss star surfaced in December, when he uploaded a training video, titled “18 comeback,” that depicted a throwing session in progress.

Last month, Kelly posted to Twitter a similar video in which he fires a heater to an in-breaking receiver. Kelly has had no known workouts since his release.