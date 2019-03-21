



(CBS SPORTS) – Denver Nuggets veteran guard Isaiah Thomas thinks that the Boston Celtics would have enjoyed some serious success had they not traded him away in the summer of 2017.

“Yeah, we would have probably won a championship already,” Thomas said when discussing whether the Celtics had held onto him, rather than use him as a trade chip to land Kyrie Irving, via ESPN. “But it was tough when it happened because it was out of nowhere, and I was hurt. Like I said earlier, if I was able to play after the trade, I think it would have been easier for me to get through that … But I don’t hold any grudges. I’m through it. Things happen. Everything happens for a reason, and I’m just glad to be back healthy and be back out there.”

Thomas hasn’t had much on-court success since being traded from Boston to Cleveland, he was recently removed from the Nuggets’ rotation by head coach Michael Malone, but he remains confident that he can play at an extremely high level if given the right opportunity.

“I just want a legit opportunity,” Thomas said. “Whatever the role may be, it’s going to be. But I know I can play at a high level again. And if given the opportunity, I can be an All-Star, I can be All-NBA, I can be all that, because I physically feel great… But it’s all about the opportunity. If I get an opportunity I’m going to be ready for it, I’m going to take full advantage of it. And when this summer comes, I’m going to just figure out what’s the best opportunity, what’s the best situation for myself and my family, and then go from there.”

Thomas is clearly keeping his options open moving forward, he is set to become an unrestricted free agent once again in the summer of 2019, and with that in mind, he wouldn’t rule out the idea of a potential reunion with the Celtics.

“You never know,” Thomas said of potentially signing with the Celtics again, via the Boston Globe. “You can’t predict the future. My options are always open for anybody. I’m a Denver Nugget now, but I’m a free agent at the end of the season, and you never know what can happen. Who knows?”

With a matchup against the lowly Washington Wizards on the horizon on Thursday night, (7 p.m. ET — Watch on FuboTV with NBA League Pass add-on), Thomas can only hope that he has another opportunity to get on the floor and show that he is not only healthy but as effective as he was prior to his injury.