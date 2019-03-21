DENVER (CBS4) – A bill introduced to lawmakers aims to help curb youth suicide in Colorado.

It would create a mental health system that would work with local agencies, schools, and medical professionals. The goal is to have access available to mental health and behavioral resources for kids and families who need them.

The bill has a price tag reaching over a million dollars, but one of its sponsors says in the long run, the state will save money.

“It’s going to cost up front because up front is when we are going to be doing our analysis,” State Senator Rhonda Fields, a Democrat from Aurora, said. “But over the course of time we’re going to be saving money and we’re going to be saving lives and we are going to be helping families.”

According to the bill’s sponsors, states that have adopted similar legislation have saved tens of thousands of dollars.