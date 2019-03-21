DENVER (CBS4) – New research says schools may not be doing enough to protect kids from drinking water that contains lead.

Researchers reviewed school drinking water standards in 31 states. They gave Colorado and 21 other states an F grade, saying the regulations are too weak to protect kids from contamination.

The problems, researchers say, are the fixtures. They suggest they either be replaced or schools put in filters.

“Not all communities are going to be able to tackle this problem on their own,” John Rumpler, a co-author of the report, said. “That’s why we’re excited to see states that are stepping up and showing leadership in helping communities invest in reducing this problem.”

The EPA says it plans to update drinking water regulations nationwide this summer, and may even require schools to test their drinking water.