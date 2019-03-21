  • CBS4On Air

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) – The Denver Broncos are bringing back quarterback Kevin Hogan on a one-year deal. Hogan was claimed by Denver off waivers from Washington last September and spent the rest of the season on the active roster. He didn’t attempt a pass for the Broncos.

The 6-foot-3, 218-pound Hogan was taken by the Kansas City Chiefs in the fifth round of the 2016 draft. After being waived, he suited up for the Cleveland Browns in ’16 and ’17, where he threw for 621 yards, four touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Hogan will compete to be the backup to Joe Flacco, who was picked up by Denver in a trade with Baltimore. The Broncos shipped Case Keenum to Washington.

