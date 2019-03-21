Filed Under:Campaign 2020, John Hickenlooper


(AP) – Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper says he would suspend the federal death penalty if elected president. Hickenlooper, who is running for the Democratic presidential nomination, made the pledge during a CNN town hall Wednesday night.

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper speaks to supporters at a rally to kick off his presidential campaign outside the Colorado Capital on March 7. (credit: Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

As governor, Hickenlooper refused to execute quadruple-murderer Nathan Dunlap. He said he was opposed to the death penalty and wouldn’t carry it out.

Asked if he would do the same for the 63 people currently on federal death row, Hickenlooper said yes. He added that while he hasn’t studied all the cases, “I’d have to be suspicious just to start.”

He also noted that minorities are more likely to be sentenced to death.

Other Democratic presidential aspirants, including California Sen. Kamala Harris, have also called for suspending the death penalty.

