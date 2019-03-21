DENVER (CBS4) – Former Starbucks CEO and possible presidential candidate Howard Schultz paid Colorado a visit on Thursday.

Schultz spoke at a town hall hosted by Unite America and the Denver Chamber of Commerce.

He has been considering a run at the White House as an Independent. He spoke Thursday about the importance of capitalism and his time at Starbucks.

“Capitalism has created more opportunity, has taken more people out of poverty, has created more jobs, and without question is the best economic system in the world,” Schultz said.

He also attended an afternoon event in Boulder. He’s expected to tour the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs on Friday.