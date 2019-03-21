



– Upstairs in his office postgame Colorado Buffaloes assistant Kim English sifted through Tuesday evening’s game, visited with families and crunched strategy. Despite his now unfasten tie, he was all business. English would be hard at work deep past the midnight hour as the sounds of SportsCenter reverberated through his space.

This is all part of English’s growth from Missouri Tiger standout to NBA player to a now up-and-coming coach.

Downstairs, 10 years his younger and one of his shining pupils, D’Shawn Schwartz had a breakout performance on the hardwood.

Nailing five triples on eight looks, the Sand Creek High School graduate tallied 19 against Dayton in the first round of the NIT.

The quintuple of makes shouldn’t be too shocking given his point guard McKinley Wright says, “I always tell him, he’s got to get up at least five threes in each game. I know how well he shoots the ball. He’s proven it.” Yet Schwartz has been slumping all season still shooting below 33 percent from downtown. Some have gone as far to call the 6-7 forward’s sophomore year a disappointment, though those who know have been raving about his play for over 10 games now.

His spacing of the floor has been one of, “the reasons Tyler Bey and McKinley Wright were named first-team Pac-12” according to English. His defensive maturation has been “great” as he’s been taking on some of the opposition’s toughest matchups.

It’s easy to watch a ball clank iron and say bad. But results aren’t where progress is made and that’s where Schwartz has wowed those who know.

“We all believe in consistent work,” English told BuffStampede. “All of our guys we try to get to buy in and believe the process and part of that in season in gaining confidence is the daily grind of the game. He’s done that. McKinley, Tyler, Lucas and D’Shawn our are most consistent guys and if you put in the work it will show eventually.”

Over the past 13 games, Schwartz is scoring 11 points a night and has done so from all three levels where his average equates to a respectable 45 percent.

Head coach Tad Boyle has said many times in his nine-year tenure that there is no fast forward button for experience. Experience is why the Buffs are playing in the NIT. And a night like the one Schwartz had is an invaluable experience.

“Our guys now know we’re playing high-level teams,” Boyle said of the NIT. “Our guys understand that. There’s nothing like experience, tonight was a great step in the right direction”

A step in the right direction. A validation before the season ended for Schwartz who had been very recently himself frustrated with his play just given his shot not falling even despite his coaches keep telling him, ‘shooters shoot.’

“He’s gotten better through his experience. Going through bumps and bruises,” English said. “I talked to him a few weeks ago about a plateau, where it doesn’t feel like you’re getting better but you’re working every day. When you’re in the plateau phase you can keep doing what you’re doing or you’re going to fall off a cliff.”