



– The unsung heroes of the breakfast world, bagels don’t always get the attention they deserve. They’re not just a convenient bite for commuters in a rush. Served as part of a sandwich or pizza, bagels can easily carry lunch or dinner.

Denver’s bagel bakeries offer tasty toppings to fulfill any hungry diner. Hoodline crunched the numbers, using both Yelp data and our own methodology to produce a ranked list of the top bagel shops.

1. The Bagel Deli & Restaurant

Topping the list is The Bagel Deli & Restaurant. Located at 6439 E. Hampden Ave. in Hampden, the deli, breakfast and brunch spot, which offers bagels and more, is the highest rated bagel spot in Denver, boasting 4.5 stars out of 608 reviews on Yelp.

2. Rosenberg’s Bagels & Delicatessen

Next up is Five Points’s Rosenberg’s Bagels & Delicatessen, situated at 725 E. 26th Ave. With four stars out of 598 reviews on Yelp, the deli, breakfast and brunch spot, serving bagels and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Moe’s Broadway Bagel

Speer’s Moe’s Broadway Bagel, located at 550 Grant St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the breakfast and brunch spot, which offers bagels and sandwiches, four stars out of 275 reviews.

4. Woodgrain Bagels

Last but not least, over in Lowry Field, check out Woodgrain Bagels, which has earned four stars out of 86 reviews on Yelp. You can find the breakfast and brunch spot, which offers bagels and sandwiches, at 7559 E. Academy Blvd.

Article provided by Hoodline.