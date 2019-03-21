By Ben Warwick
Filed Under:Denver News, Denver storytelling, I Am Denver, Rowena Alegría

DENVER (CBS4) – The city of Denver is launching a new campaign to capture the stories of people who live here.

It’s called “I am Denver,” and it’s aimed at preserving the history of the city. Residents can share pictures and videos to social media using the hashtag #IAmDenver.

“A big part of it is culture preservation,” Rowena Alegria, Denver’s Chief Storyteller said. “This city is changing. We can’t let something so special be forgotten.”

The city will also be hosting events where residents can show up to talk on camera about their memories of Denver.

Ben Warwick

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s