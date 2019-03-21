DENVER (CBS4) – The city of Denver is launching a new campaign to capture the stories of people who live here.

It’s called “I am Denver,” and it’s aimed at preserving the history of the city. Residents can share pictures and videos to social media using the hashtag #IAmDenver.

“A big part of it is culture preservation,” Rowena Alegria, Denver’s Chief Storyteller said. “This city is changing. We can’t let something so special be forgotten.”

The city will also be hosting events where residents can show up to talk on camera about their memories of Denver.