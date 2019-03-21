  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMCBS4 News at 4
    4:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Candace Morehouse, Colorado News, Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Colo. (AP) – The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says a 70-year-old former Clear Creek County employee faces multiple felony charges after an investigation into the theft of more than $200,000 from a center that provides various social services. The agency says Candace Morehouse has been arrested on theft, money laundering and forgery charges.

(credit: Clear Creek County)

It says Morehouse is being held on $15,000 bond at the Clear Creek County Detention Facility.

There was no immediate information on whether Morehouse had an attorney representing her yet.

The CBI says the thefts occurred between 2010 and 2018 and involved the writing 150 checks that Morehouse used for her own benefit.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s