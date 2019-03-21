DURANGO, Colo. (AP) – Federal officials say an investigation into a wildfire that torched land in southwest Colorado is taking “longer than expected.” The Durango Herald reports that San Juan National Forest spokeswoman Denise Alonzo said Tuesday that the complexity of the 416 Fire investigation, as well as the 35-day government shutdown earlier this year, has delayed Forest Service officials from releasing a final determination.

Smoke from the 416 Fire on June 12, 2018 near Durango (credit: Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

The U.S. Forest Service had previously said a cause would be released in late fall or early winter.

The wildfire broke out June 1 and burned about 84 square miles north of Durango, forced thousands of evacuations and caused economic loss to some business and government sectors of southwest Colorado.

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Colorado Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s