BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– University of Colorado Boulder police hope that someone knows the whereabouts of Mikhal Solok. The 20-year-old hasn’t been seen since last Thursday.

Solok, who also goes by Misha, has not spoken to family or friends since March 14.

Solok lives in Stearns West Residence Hall.

Anyone who has information about Misha is asked to call CUPD at 303-492-6666.