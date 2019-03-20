DENVER (CBS4) – State lawmakers introduce two bills to help get more money for important projects in Colorado.

They emphasized three areas in particular – public schools, higher education, and transportation. The bill would let voters decide if the state can keep tax money under the state’s Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, and spend it on those projects.

“What we want to do is keep the money that they’re already sending us that can be used to address these needs,” Sen. Lois Court said. “The people of this state recognize that transportation, K-12, and higher educations are priorities.”

TABOR requires the state to refund taxpayers any surplus money that voters don’t approve for spending.