DENVER (CBS4) – Nearly six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s Disease. That number is projected to rise to 14 million by 2050, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

“It is an epidemic and quality places for people to live affordably are impossible to find,” said Tim VanMeter, owner of Almost Like Home.

Almost Like Home provides assisted living in a residential setting to those with Alzheimer’s disease, dementia or other types of cognitive impairments. ALH is located in Arvada, but VanMeter plans to open another facility in Denver near South Quebec and Cherry Creek Drive.

“We’ll have over 200 seniors living there who are classified at risk,” explained VanMeter.

Despite owning the land, having design plans and a $22 million loan, VanMeter’s progress has stalled.

“That sign has held everything up,” said VanMeter, pointing to the sign at the end of the driveway.

VanMeter says the Life Safety Group, which includes Arapahoe County first responders, requires a sign near Quebec that’s large enough for emergency crews to see from the road.

“This is not a population that we can take the chance of the fire truck or ambulances passing this driveway,” agreed VanMeter.

For the time being, he built a temporary sign that measures 4.5 feet tall and 3.6 feet wide.

“All I need it to say is the address, 1700 South Quebec, in 6-inch tall letters,” explained VanMeter.

The sign clearly labels his driveway, but the location of his sign doesn’t comply with the rules of every jurisdiction it needs to. His site is located on a piece of Arapahoe County, within the City and County of Denver.

The Life Safety Group approves of the sign, but Denver Parks and Recreation says it’s too big.

The sign is close to City of Chennai Park, and the city say it’s intrusive, despite not sitting on park property. The land, however, is still part of Denver’s right of way. The City must approve the sign before the project can continue.

“They want me to put the sign on a post. Just a little 4-inch sign. That won’t work,” explained VanMeter. He checked with the Life Safety Group to confirm the sign is too small. Moving the sign several hundred feet away from the road also isn’t an option, as it’s not visible for emergency crews.

Another suggestion was to put the sign on the south side of his driveway, but that would impair the visibility of drivers coming north.

“I’ve asked for meetings with Denver Parks. They’ve refused those meetings,” explained VanMeter. “This is the only option I have and they’re saying no.”

VanMeter is scheduled to close his loan the first week of April. He fears his finances will be in jeopardy if the traffic engineering plan is not issued soon.

CBS4’s Tori Mason reached out to Cynthia Karvaski of Denver Parks and Recreation. Karvaski said the jurisdictions involved are planning a conference call in the near future to discuss the location and size of the sign.

VanMeter is anxiously awaiting their decision.