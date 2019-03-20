JEFFERSON COUNTY (CBS4) – A paraglider is in the hospital after crashing near Green Mountain while looking for a landing spot.

The 45-year-old man was dropped nearly 200 feet after his chute collapsed. He landed near C-470 and Alameda.

Erratic winds force down a 45-year-old paraglider. The man took off from near Golden and was looking for a landing… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—

(@WestMetroFire) March 20, 2019

Emergency medical personnel took him to the hospital, but his injuries aren’t known.