By Ben Warwick
JEFFERSON COUNTY (CBS4) – A paraglider is in the hospital after crashing near Green Mountain while looking for a landing spot.

The 45-year-old man was dropped nearly 200 feet after his chute collapsed. He landed near C-470 and Alameda.

Emergency medical personnel took him to the hospital, but his injuries aren’t known.

