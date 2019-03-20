



– Coloradans who want to help the victims of the record-breaking flooding in Nebraska can do so by donating supplies. Peace With Christ Lutheran Church started the “Nebraska Strong” supply drive.

Homes and towns are flooded, and fields are not suitable for planting or calving. That has impacted the lives of ranchers and farmers. Farmers in Nebraska are expected to lose nearly a billion dollars worth of crops and livestock because of the flooding.

The flooding is a remnant of last week’s Bomb Cyclone, the unprecedented blizzard that hit Colorado and the Midwest.

Peace With Christ church is collecting supplies for those flooding victims. They are accepting a variety of items like moving boxes, work gloves, mops, brooms, trash bags and first aid items. They’re also accepting baby food, diapers and snow shovels. The church is not collecting water or clothing at this time.

All items donated will be taken by PWC to Redeemer Lutheran in Hooper, NE & Good Shepherd Lutheran in Fremont, NE. Both congregations are ready to receive these donations. Collections days and times will be Tuesday-Thursday 9:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. at Peace With Christ Lutheran Church-3290 S. Tower Rd., Aurora.

Help is on the way from Colorado also thanks to the American Red Cross. It’s shipping not only people, but supplies to the flood ravaged areas.

