AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aurora have arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting that happened on Monday. The suspect is a juvenile so police have not released much information.

Officers rushed to the Sable Technological Center located at 562 Sable Boulevard just before noon on Monday. When they arrived they found a juvenile male lying on the ground in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, later identified as Jeremy Jamaal Rudloph, 16, was rushed to the hospital where he died.

Police arrested a juvenile male at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 15000 block of East Evans Avenue. He has not been identified.