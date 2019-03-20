



It wasn’t just the work being done to her house, but also who was doing it that kept a smile on Jeanette Flood’s face all day.

“He’s really excited. He’s learned a lot. It makes me really proud of him. I told him ‘I’m just so happy you found something you like and enjoy doing,’” Jeanette said.

Not only were 16 solar panels being installed for free on her house, but her son Rodney was leading the crew.

Jeanette showed up to a meeting at the Thornton Recreation Center last summer to find out more about cutting her electric bill. Along the way she also asked about getting a job for her son.

“I learned a lot more than I thought I would in three months, and now I’m here running teams,” said Rodney. ”I’ve just been having fun really. It’s my very last week of my internship. I’m doing my mom’s house. Can’t do any better than that.”

Rodney took classes through GRID Alternatives, a nonprofit that specializes in solar projects. His mom made sure he made it to every class.

“Sometimes I’d have to take them in the morning, sometimes I didn’t,” Jeanette joked.

“I felt like a little 16-year-old. She’s like, ‘You better go to the class,’” Rodney said.

Jeanette says she’s excited to go green, but she’s proud that Rodney is moving forward with a new career.

“Everything was free to him so you know it’s a great opportunity. He’s very excited about it. He’s learned a lot and he loves the people at GRID,” she said.

Rodney was leading a team of students from Georgia Tech. They’re spending their spring break installing the Flood’s panels then touring the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Golden.

“It’s a good benefit for them. They are learning something. They all seem very excited about it, so I think that’s good,” said Jeanette.

