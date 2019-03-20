DENVER (AP) — The union representing Frontier Airlines flight attendants says it has reached a tentative contract deal with the Denver-based budget carrier. The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA said both sides agreed to terms for the contract Tuesday evening.

The contract’s language must be finalized and approved by the flight attendants’ elected union leaders next week.

The union says the deal for over 2,200 flight attendants includes significant pay increases, schedule flexibility, quality of life enhancements and other benefits.

A demonstration planned for Wednesday by flight attendants in Denver was called off because of the tentative deal and will be converted into a celebration.

The deal comes two months after Frontier pilots approved a new contract after nearly three years of negotiations. It provided an average 53 percent pay increase.

