DENVER (CBS4) – Often times the first day of a new season in Colorado doesn’t exactly feel or look like what we would expect. For example, it was 63 degrees with sunshine on the first day of winter back in December. But this time around, mother nature is actually paying attention to the calendar for the first day of spring.

After very long stretch of colder than normal weather (29 of the last 33 days have of included below normal high temperatures), Wednesday will bring highs in the mid and upper 50s to the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas. It will also be relatively mild in the high country with highs in the 40s for most mountain towns. The spring equinox will officially occur at 3:58 p.m.

It also stays sunny and dry statewide on Wednesday. And Wednesday night will include clear skies from the Western Slope to the Eastern Plains.

Changes come our way on Thursday as a storm originating in California moves toward Colorado and brings snow back to the mountains. By Friday we could see a few rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. That’s right; thunder! In some neighborhoods it will be the first thunder we’ve heard this year.