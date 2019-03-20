



– Former Denver Broncos quarterback Chad Kelly accepted a plea deal in exchange for no jail time and 50 hours of supervised probation. He was charged with trespassing after being accused of entering a Colorado couple’s home uninvited.

Kelly, 24, entered the guilty plea to second-degree trespassing, a misdemeanor, on Wednesday in Arapahoe County District Court. He will serve one year of probation and complete 50 hours of community service.

The Broncos waived the second-year pro after his Oct. 23 arrest.

According to court records, a couple reported that a stranger entered their Englewood home after 1 a.m. that morning, sat on their couch and was “mumbling incoherently.” Police say they found the 24-year-old Kelly afterward parked nearby. The man identified Kelly as the intruder and provided surveillance video to police.

Kelly had attended an annual Halloween costume party hosted by Broncos star Von Miller before the incident.