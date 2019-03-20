



– CDOT is helping commuters who travel between Colorado Springs and Denver during the South Gap construction project.

The department is launching “I-25 My Way,” a campaign to let people know about new transportation options available during the week to avoid traffic jams. The Bustang service will now make a stop at the Denver Tech Center. Riders can get a free round-trip ticket on the Bustang website.

Other options include vanpool. New vanpools will get $200 off their first month.

CDOT is also offering raffle prizes for carpoolers who track their rides. The South Gap Project’s longest workzone will be in effect this summer.