By Ben Warwick
Filed Under:CDOT, Douglas County, South Gap Project


DENVER (CBS4) – CDOT is helping commuters who travel between Colorado Springs and Denver during the South Gap construction project.

(credit: CBS)

The department is launching “I-25 My Way,” a campaign to let people know about new transportation options available during the week to avoid traffic jams. The Bustang service will now make a stop at the Denver Tech Center. Riders can get a free round-trip ticket on the Bustang website.

Other options include vanpool. New vanpools will get $200 off their first month.

(credit: CBS)

CDOT is also offering raffle prizes for carpoolers who track their rides. The South Gap Project’s longest workzone will be in effect this summer.

Ben Warwick

