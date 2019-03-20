By Ben Warwick
Filed Under:Denver International Airport, Denver News


DENVER (CBS4) – A new peer-to-peer carsharing service, similar to Airbnb for houses, rolled out a pilot program in Denver.

(credit: Drift)

Drift allows people going on vacation to rent their cars out to people who need a ride while they’re out of town. Drivers can park at a special lot at Denver International Airport for free. While you’re gone, the company might rent your car to people flying in. The owner then makes money if the car gets rented.

Pick up and drop off takes less than five minutes, and owners return to a car that’s been left clean.

