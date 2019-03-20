



A group of Colorado first responders are working together to help people halfway across the world. Red White and Blue firefighters are partnering with Summit In Honduras, a nonprofit working to help people in the country plagued with poverty.

A major donation is headed to the people in rural villages: a retired ambulance. The hope is it will help first responders do their job.

“It’s an incredible thing that Red, White and Blue has done,” Rob Phipps, a spokesman with Summit in Honduras, told CBS4 Wednesday.

The difference the donation can make is literally the difference between life and death.

“It will save lives,” Phipps added.

For years, Red, White and Blue firefighters have traveled down to Honduras to train their counterparts. Now, they’ve taken a big step growing their friendship.

“This particular ambulance is going to be serving a very rural area. It’s going to be based out of a clinic that we worked with for a number of years,” he said.

The ambulance served Breckenridge well, but doesn’t work for their realities now. Still, it has a lot life left to give the people of Honduras.

“We are win-win. We won and Honduras definitely won,” Fire Chief Jim Keating said.

That’s because the department qualified for a grant from the state to purchase a brand new ambulance since they donated the old one to a nonprofit.

Summit in Honduras will keep supporting the people there with medical and education and training programs, hoping to make life better for our neighbors to the south.

The ambulance will be transported to the country in the coming weeks and staffed by first responders who have been trained by the volunteers with Red, White and Blue Fire.

